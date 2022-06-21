Skip to Content
Firework fines for 4th festivities in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Marina Fire department reminds folks that it is a crime to light fireworks within City limits.

They will also be issuing new fines to lawbreakers. If you see someone lighting fireworks, call Marina Fire at (831)-275-1700.

The fines are as follows:

  • 1st-time offenders get a $200 fine, plus a $133.92 cost recovery totaling $333.92.
  • 2nd-time offenders will receive a $400 fine, with an added cost recovery fee of $133.92, totaling $533.92. This is for offenders that get caught 36 months after their first citation.
  • 3rd-time offenders will receive a $1,000 fine, with an added cost recovery fee of $133.92, totaling $1,133.92. This is for offenders that get caught 36 months after their first citation.
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

