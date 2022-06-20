UN says Libya’s rivals fail to reach deal in election talks

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says rival Libyan factions failed to reach an agreement on constitutional amendments for elections. The U.N. special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, says officials wrapped up their third and final round of negotiations late on Sunday in the Egyptian capital , Cairo, without an agreement on “the measures governing the transitional period” leading to the vote. She called for leaders of both chambers to meet within 10 days to try bridge the gaps. Oil-rich Libya, which has been engulfed in chaos for years, is once again at a political impasse, with two rival administrations claiming legitimacy.