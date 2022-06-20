Todd and Julie Chrisley break silence after fraud convictions

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out about the “very sad, heartbreaking time” for their family after they were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks of more than $30 million in loans.

In a conversation on the latest episode of their podcast “Chrisley Confessions,” the reality stars were hesitant to discuss their legal case.

Todd Chrisley said it has been a “whirlwind.”

“I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time,” Todd Chrisley said. “There will come a time to where all of it is discussed.”

“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” he added. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

“We’re alive and kicking and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone, Juilie Chrisley said.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes, and Julie Chrisley was found guilty of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

Todd Chrisley said they have received gifts and messages from fans and have even had people drop off food and drive for hours to bring flowers to their front door.

“The love that is spread so far throughout this country is what’s helping us to truly get up each day,” he said.

