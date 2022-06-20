Man arrested in Taco Bell handicap space after hit-and-run in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man after failing to stop after a hit-and-run of a parked car on Sunday.

Deputies saw suspect Tomas Garcia driving his Honda when he side-swiped a parked vehicle on Canal Street. He did not immediately pull over and took police on a short pursuit until he pulled over in front of Taco Bell, according to deputies.

Garcia parked in a handicapped space and began searching his center console while being uncooperative with deputies, according to deputies. Additional deputies arrived at the Taco Bell and Garcia was taken into custody without a further scuffle.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail for hit and run, evading peace officers and violating his PRCS probation, said deputies.