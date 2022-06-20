Gucci unveils ‘HaHaHa’ collaboration with Harry Styles

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — By the fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seem to have understood the assignment. Looks on Monday appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness. Against the onslaught of streetwear and dressing down, Giorgio Armani is defending elegance in all seasons. Alessandro Michele teamed up with Harry Styles for a between-season collection that infuses tailoring with adolescent joy. It’s called “HaHaHa.”