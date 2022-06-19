Texas A&M ousts rival Longhorns from CWS with 10-2 victory

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trevor Werner hit the tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns’ season. The Aggies spotted Texas a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904. Their first win in five Omaha appearances since 1993 moved them to another elimination game Tuesday against the loser of the Sunday night game between Oklahoma and Notre Dame.