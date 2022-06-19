MLB moving forward with long-delayed 13-pitcher limit

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Come Monday, there is going to be a little more room in big league bullpens, from Seattle to Tampa Bay, and plenty of places in between. Major League Baseball is moving forward with its oft-delayed plan for a 13-pitcher limit on active rosters. The move could affect the game in a variety of ways, from more position players taking the mound to a few more trips to the minors for pitchers with options. The 13-pitcher limit originally was announced by MLB before the 2020 season. But the limit has been pushed back repeatedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.