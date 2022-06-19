Lightning may be running out of gas vs fresher Avalanche

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — It’s no secret Tampa Bay has played more hockey over the past two years than any other team in the NHL. That may finally be taking a toll on the two-time defending champs against the Colorado Avalanche, who took a much shorter route to the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 going into Game 3 Monday at Tampa Bay. The Lightning have played 67 postseason games since Aug. 1, 2020. That is the most by one team over the span of three playoffs. Players and coach Jon Cooper refuse to use that as an excuse.