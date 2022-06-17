Sooners get on roll early, beat Aggies 13-8 in CWS opener

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the College World Series opener. The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies’ comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008. The Sooners will play Sunday against the winner of the Notre Dame-Texas game Friday night. Texas A&M will play the loser of that game. The Aggies have lost nine straight CWS games since 1993.