Sand City arrest three suspects with two ghost guns

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police said they arrested three suspects for weapons charges after finding two ghost guns in the car.

This week, officers approached a vehicle with three people inside the vehicle. The vehicle smelled like marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia was in plain view, said police.

As officers asked if there were any weapons in the vehcile, one of the suspects got out and tried running through sand, said police. He then grabbed a gun from his waistband and tossed it across the roadway.

The suspect was arrested on the sand dunes. The other two suspects were also detained, said police.

A search of the suspect's vehicle found a second firearm fully loaded with a 30-round magazine, said police. All three suspects were booked on various firearms charges and taken to Monterey County Jail.