Salinas programs get $6.26 million for violence intervention work

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Salinas will receive $6.26 million over the next three years for violence intervention.

The California Board of State and Community Corrections approved $3.13 million for the Salinas CalVIP Cohort 4 application. A required dollar-for-dollar match boosts that funding to $6.26 million.

"This new funding will grow and improve the programs and services for some of our most vulnerable youth and families to reduce violence and make Salinas safer," said Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig.

The grant will fund:

The Natividad Medical Foundation: The CHOICE Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program

Partners for Peace: Parent Education and Youth Mentoring

Rancho Cielo Youth Campus: Tiny Home Construction Training Program

Salinas Police Department: Community Outreach and Juvenile Diversion Program

Evaluation Partners, the Monterey County Public Health Department

"This grant for Salinas violence intervention is a major investment in the safety of our youth and families," said Luis Alejo, Monterey County Supervisor and CASP Co-Chair.