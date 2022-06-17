Holmgren visits with Magic, as No. 1 pick intrigue builds

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was wrapping up a multiday visit with the Orlando Magic. They hold the No. 1 pick in next week’s NBA draft. A person with knowledge of Holmgren’s visit said meetings, interviews and a dinner with team officials were all part of the process during his time with Orlando. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither side publicly revealed specifics about the visit. There are three players who are the clear frontrunners for the No. 1 pick. They are Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Smith worked out for the Magic last week. Banchero expects to meet with the Magic in the coming days.