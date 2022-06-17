Arrest made in Las Vegas drag race crash that killed 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas driver suspected of being involved in a drag race last month that led two deaths in a crash has been arrested.

KLAS-TV reports that Jovani Monarrez had an initial appearance in a Las Vegas court on Tuesday. He has since been released on bail on charges of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Detectives say their investigation led them to believe Monarrez and his Dodge Charger were involved in the May 24 crash.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jason Quhhaar was driving a Corvette owned by Priscila Velasquez, who was in the passenger seat.

Quhhaar was drag racing, going as fast as 140 miles (225 kph) before losing control. The car crashed in a church parking lot.

Police say Monarrez was driving 88 miles (142 kph). He left the scene.

Quhhaar and Velasquez, who was also 34, were pronounced dead.

All three knew each other through work, according to arrest documents.

It was not immediately known Friday if Monarrez had an attorney who could comment. He is due in court in July.