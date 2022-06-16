Luis Severino scratched by Yankees, goes on COVID-19 IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino was scratched from his start for the New York Yankees against Tampa Bay and placed on the COVID-19 injured list. New York said right-hander Clarke Schmidt will replace Severino as its starting pitcher. Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA and the 28-year-old right-hander was to have made his 100th career start in the series finale. Schmidt, a 26-year-old right-hander, entered 3-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 11 relief appearances, striking out 15 and walking 10 in 19 1/3 innings.