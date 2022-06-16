Skip to Content
Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car

Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said Wednesday night they broke up a party at a park and arrested a minor drinking alone in the passenger seat of a car.

Police said everyone else at the park party ran away; they found cannabis and alcohol and an unregistered firearm on the floor of the passenger seat.

The juvenile was arrested, and the car was searched. Additional marijuana packaged for sale was found, said police.

