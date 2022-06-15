Super Taco owner shares video of break-in, encourages others to check safety measures

By Lee Anne Denyer

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The owners of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants in Sacramento and Elk Grove are sharing their experience with vandalism and burglary after one of their restaurants was hit twice in one week.

“It’s been a week of madness,” said Julian Cervantes, one of the owners.

Cervantes said his parents opened the first Super Taco in south Sacramento in 1991. He credited the restaurant’s loyal customers for showing them support through all of the obstacles of the last few years: the pandemic, inflation, staffing shortages and now vandalism.

“Have your cameras ready and your doors locked,” Cervantes said, warning other small business owners to stay vigilant. “Everything was working, thankfully. We’re just letting every other small business and big business, any business, know: Check your cameras. Make sure your recordings are working.”

Surveillance video captured the break-in early Tuesday morning. The video shows someone using a tool to break the glass before climbing in. Cervantes said the person was in and out in 3 minutes, taking money and damaging items inside before taking off.

“We’re a family-owned business. We have five restaurants in the Sacramento and Elk Grove region. We’re just surprised and shocked about what’s going on right now,” he said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating. The vandalism the week before was not reported to authorities. Cervantes said, however, the break-ins cost about $15,000 in repairs.

