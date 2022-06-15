Iran arrests suspect allegedly involved in Tehran hacking

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities say they have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a cyberattack on the Tehran municipality’s website. The official IRNA news agency report Wednesday gave no further details but said more information would be released later. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the suspect worked for the municipality and had links to foreign intelligence services. Earlier this month, Iran said that government-run surveillance cameras in Tehran were “disrupted.” An exile group, Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, claimed it hacked into over 5,000 cameras around Tehran and the municipality website.