With a record 6 teams, Asia resets goals for World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia’s win over Peru in the intercontinental playoffs guaranteed an unprecedented six teams from the Asian confederation at the World Cup. And that gives Asia an opportunity to repeat the success of 2002 when it first staged soccer’s marquee event. South Korea reached the semifinals and Japan made the Round of 16 when they co-hosted the tournament in 2002 but Asia has under-performed in every edition since. Europe will be the only continent with more teams than Asia in the first World Cup in the Middle East. Qatar’s hosting of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament has added to Asia’s usual automatic four qualification spots. Those were filled by Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iran and South Korea. Australia’s playoff win made it six.