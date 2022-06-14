Pacific Grove man arrested for nine felony sexual assault counts of a minor

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police said that a man Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. on nine felony oral charges against a minor.

A victim reported to police in April that Andrew Chyo, 26, had allegedly sexually assaulted them in 2019 when they were 17-years-old, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued and along with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office Chyo was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on a $1.89 million bail, said police.

Suspect Andrew Chyo.

Chyo lived and volunteered in the local Pacific Grove community.

If you are a victim or have any additional information about this ongoing investigation

contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (831)

648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.

You can reach additional resources at the Monterey County Rape Center 24-Hour Helpline at (831)-375-4357.