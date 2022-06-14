Man helping the homeless left out in the heat

By Joylyn Bukovac

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An East Nashville man and some of his friends are braving the scorching hot weather.

They have been loading up their vehicles with water and snacks to give to people in homeless camps.

“In the winter, a lot more people are involved thinking it’s cold. A lot of people forget when it’s hot out. These folks need water,” Thomas Robinson, who has been helping the homeless for years, said. “It used to be downtown they had a lot of support from the restaurant community, the bar community, but there’s so many of them now. The support for the unhoused in Nashville has changed.”

Robinson cruises around town on his e-bike to deliver necessities to people camping out on the streets. This is something he does every week, but he will make additional stops when the weather is dangerously hot.

“Just depends on how many times a week. Usually, two to three times a week, but this week I’ll do it every day,” Robinson said. “There’s a few homeless camps on the river that we can get to via e-bikes that we can’t get to anyway else, so this is a great mode of transportation.”

Robinson’s friends and neighbors bring water and food to his home. He said the donations help him take care of more people who need it most.

“There’s some great businesses and nonprofits that’s working in Nashville right now to help them, but if we can just fill in the gaps where we can. Like I said, this is very simple, just stay hydrated and have some snacks, and we are just here to help,” Robinson said.

He is hoping more people will help the nearly 2,000 homeless people in Nashville.

If you want to help, contact Robinson via email at tdcodi@gmail.com.

You can also keep summer essentials like sunscreen, water bottles and snacks in your car to give to homeless people when you are out and about.

