Democrats, GOP take contrasting views on LGBTQ survey bill

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

A U.S. House committee has approved legislation that would put voluntary questions about sexual orientation and gender identity on federal surveys. Under the bill that the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the House floor on Tuesday, federal agencies that collect data through surveys would have to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity. No one would be required to give the information nor would they be penalized for refusing to do so. Democrats say the measure would help make data collection as inclusive as possible. Republican committee members called the measure government intrusion and overreach at its most personal.