Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a gang member with a loaded Mossberg .410 shotgun on Saturday, June 11, near North Main Street and Menke Street.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop over a vehicle code violation. The driver, Johnny Magallon, 26, was unlicensed with an open container of alcohol.

Magallon was also on Post Release Community Supervision, said police. His three passengers were removed from the vehicle so a search could commence.

Where Carolina Velasco, 37, was sitting, officers said they found a shotgun, ammunition for the shotgun and various gang indicia.

Magallon was arrested and booked for being a felon possessing ammunition and PRCS violation, among others. Velasco was also arrested and booked for numerous firearms charges, said police.

The other passengers were released.