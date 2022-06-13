Mini golf pub to open on Cannery Row in Fall

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tipsy Putt gives mini-golfers an excuse for shooting poorly by adding a pub to the mix. The company will add its fourth location to Monterey's Cannery Row in the Fall.

The craft brew pub and restaurant adds mini-golf and other games, local art, a large patio, multiple party spaces, and a secret speakeasy hidden in plain sight.

"We are proud to welcome Tipsy Putt as the latest addition to the wonderful collection of

boutique shops, restaurants, and award-winning hotels, attractions, and entertainment centers

along the world-famous Cannery Row," said Bill Grimm, Chief Operating Officer at Cannery Row

Company.

There are locations in Tahoe and Sacramento, with two other sites planned for Sunnyvale and Emeryville.

All ages are allowed until 8 p.m. when it is 21 and over.

