Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road near King City

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road.

CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after one of the vehicles crossed the yellow striped divide at around 6:28 a.m. CHP said they are unsure which party is responsible.

All four people who died were inside the Toyota; the three passengers died on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a hospital and died of their injuries.

CHP said neither party is from the area, so they are working to identify the victims with next of kin. They described the crash as "brutal." The driver of the Hinda Civic was taken to the hospital; with major injuries.

This is a developing story.