Veteran Johnson, rookie Byram form tight bond on ‘D’ for Avs

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson brings the experience. Rookie Bowen Byram has the flash. Together they’ve formed quite a blueline combination for an Avalanche team heading to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2001. They tease each other all the time about the 13-year age gap and how they’re two different styles of defensemen. But their chemistry on the ice is undeniable. Their stories are linked, too, as both have dealt with lingering concussion symptoms. Byram has seven assists so far in the postseason, while Johnson has recorded a goal and four assists.