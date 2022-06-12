Smith has 21 points, 14 rebounds; Fever beat Lynx 84-80

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Indiana closed the game on a 11-4 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-80. Victoria Vivians added 15 points and hit two 3-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever end a five-game skid. Danielle Robinson scored 16 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 for the Fever (4-12). Nikolina Milic had a career-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting for Minnesota and Aerial Powers added 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.