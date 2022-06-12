Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:20 PM

Henderson beats Weaver-Wright in playoff in ShopRite LPGA

KION 2020

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Brooke Henderson eagled the first playoff hole and beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright to capture the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her 11th win on tour. Henderson shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under 64 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win for the first time in a year. The 24-year-old Canadian rallied from a four-shot deficit entering the final round of the 54-hole tournament to finish at 12-under 201. Weaver-Wright was looking for her first LPGA Tour win. She forced the playoff with birdies on four of the final six holes, including the last two.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content