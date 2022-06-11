Kentucky’s Steiner wins NCAA 200, Texas’ Alfred takes 100

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kentucky junior Abby Steiner set a collegiate record in the 200 meters at the NCAA track and field championships on a soggy Saturday at Hayward Field. Steiner was focused until the finish, when she raised her arms and smiled broadly. Her time of 21.80 seconds bested LSU sophomore Favour Ofili’s record of 21.96 set this year. Ofili was second behind Steiner. Julien Alfred of Texas won the 100, finishing in 11.014 seconds and just narrowly holding off Oregon’s Kemba Nelson in 11.020. Alfred set the collegiate record in the 60 earlier this year. Florida won the women’s team title with 54 points, a day after the Gators claimed the men’s championship. Florida’s women also won the NCAA indoor team title.