Cambodian leader asks Myanmar to reconsider foes’ executions

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s prime minister has urged military-ruled Myanmar to reconsider the death sentences against four political opponents, suggesting that executing them will draw strong international condemnation and complicate efforts to restore peace. Hun Sen’s letter to Myanmar’s military ruler adds to worldwide concern and protest over the intended executions of four men involved in the struggle against military rule in Myanmar that began after an army takeover last year. The letter is unusual because Southeast Asian governments rarely issue statements that could be considered critical of each other’s internal affairs. No date has been announced for the planned executions of a former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a veteran pro-democracy activist.