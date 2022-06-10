UK to introduce bill next week to breach Brexit deal with EU

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain will introduce a bill next week to override parts of the Brexit trade treaty it signed with the European Union before it quit the bloc in 2020. The move will be a major escalation in a festering U.K-EU dispute over trade rules for Northern Ireland. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the bill will be introduced in Parliament on Monday. If approved, it will scrap parts of the trade treaty by removing checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. The EU has threatened to retaliate. That raises the specter of a trade war between the two major economic partners. For its part, the U.K. says the Brexit rules are hurting peace in Northern Ireland.