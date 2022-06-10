Skip to Content
PSG continues restructuring by hiring Campos as adviser

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain continues its restructuring by hiring renowned talent scout Luis Campos as its football adviser. The 57-year-old Campos made his name as Monaco’s sporting director from 2013-16. The club took on a new dimension with major signings like Colombian striker Radamel Falcao and winger James Rodriguez. Other recruits like Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Thomas Lemar were sold on for huge profits. A year after he left Monaco, the club he helped build won the league title in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals that year.

