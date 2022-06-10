Pérez fastest in 1st practice for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez has continued his strong form for Red Bull as he set the pace in Friday’s first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Mexican driver was the winner last year in Azerbaijan and is coming off victory in the Monaco Grand Prix. He was fastest with a lap of 1 minute 45.476 seconds to beat Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by .127 seconds. Championship leader Max Verstappen was third-fastest and .334 seconds off his teammate Pérez’s time. Verstappen told his team over radio that the “wind is pretty insane” on the bumpy seafront street circuit.