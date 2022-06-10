MPUSD “pilot” program teaches students about the aviation industry

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) From the carbon fiber to flying planes, MPUSD students got a crash course on all the possible aviation jobs in the industry.

Eighteen students from Monterey Peninsula Unified School District had the opportunity of a lifetime to 'Take Flight' in the Joby Aviation Summer Program.

Joby Aviation partnered with the MPUSD’s Career Technical Education CTE department to offer a five-day summer program where students, for 3-4 hours a day, got to learn about aerodynamics, work with simulators and tour Joby Aviation at the Marina Airport.

"We're laying out the types of educational programs that are affordable and accessible to those people who maybe wouldn't have had access to that type of education and training in the past," said Cody Cleverly with Joby Aviation. "We want to inspire them to pursue those career aspirations and land a career in aviation, whether it's at Joby or somewhere else."

With airlines canceling flights and a pilot shortage, Joby is not only thinking ahead as they expand but says they want to offer opportunities to people who wouldn't have otherwise been able to land a job in the aviation industry.

"Rather than hoping that when we begin commercial operations will have enough pilot pilots to fly those aircraft," Cleverly added. "We're working towards tackling the solution now, putting the resources in place to ensure that there's a clear path and affordable path for people to become a pilot."

Like Uber – which also partnered with the company— Joby Aviation, is working on developing an aerial ridesharing service where people can save hours by flying in their daily commute.

They've already created a prototype for their all-electric aircraft, and while they don't plan on launching until 2024— they're working on getting the job market ready when that day comes.

"I would definitely say that it would get more children and young adults interested in aviation," Clifton Thrasher said. "I'm looking at going into mechanic school at Hartnell now, so I thought if I take that step, I could also take a step in the Joby later on."

This "pilot" program is expected to complement MPUSD's Transportation, Computer Science, and Engineering Design CTE courses.

Joby is also planning on expanding its program into local community colleges in Santa Cruz and Monterey so anyone can work on their certification with the help of financial aid.