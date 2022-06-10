Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Water has moved to phase two of its drought management response plan Friday, which includes additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties.

Outdoor landscape irrigation is now limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. unless local ordinances say otherwise.

Addresses ending with an odd number can water Tuesday and Saturday

Addresses ending with an even number or with no street number can water Wednesday and Sunday

Penalties have now also doubled, and the additional restrictions include:

All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions in a customer’s plumbing fixtures and/or irrigation system must be repaired within five business days of written notification by Cal Water.

Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device.

Water may not be used on driveways or sidewalks unless for health and safety purposes.

No watering of outdoor landscapes may occur during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.

Restaurants may only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.

“We have been preparing for these increasingly serious drought conditions, and Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan helps us conserve while continuing to support our customers and provide quality, service, and value to them,” said Brenda Granillo, Salinas District Manager. “We offer Salinas and King City customers a variety of conservation programs and encourage them to take advantage of these resources to help save water every day.”

Cal Water’s industry-leading conservation programs include:

Lawn-to-garden rebate of $3 per square foot of lawn removed and replaced with low-water-use landscaping

Spray-to-drip rebate of $0.50 per square foot of landscaping converted from standard spray irrigation to a drip system

Rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, with certain rebates, now doubled

A free smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with the installation of efficient devices and repair of most irrigation leaks

A free residential conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with a shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more for residential customers

For more information on water restrictions in your area, click the link here.