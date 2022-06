By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-3. Danny Mendick homered to cap Chicago’s five-run eighth. Nathaniel Lowe homered and doubled for Texas. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager hit home runs, but the Rangers lost for the seventh time in nine games.