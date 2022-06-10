Carter-Vickers agrees to 4-year contract with Celtic

By The Associated Press

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers completed a transfer to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic from England’s Tottenham, agreeing to a four-year contract. Carter-Vickers was loaned to Celtic on Sept. 1, a deal that included an option for the Scottish team to buy his rights. Carter-Vickers, a 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, scored four goals in 33 league appearances for the Scottish Premier League champions in his best club season. Carter-Vickers has played in nine games for the United States, making his first appearance in two years in the June 1 exhibition against Morocco.