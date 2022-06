MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire, the Coast Guard, Monterey Harbor Master and Monterey Police Department rescued a woman east of Wharf two on Wednesday night.

Police said they could hear a woman yelling for help who was clinging to a sailboat. They believe she swam from the beach out to the boats.

Rescue boats were able to rescue the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for hypothermia and a mental health evaluation.