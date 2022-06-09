WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study

By MARIA CHENG

AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — Experts drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic say further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began. They say they need a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident. Their position marks a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. The WHO concluded last year that it was “extremely unlikely” COVID-19 might have spilled into humans from a lab. In a report released on Thursday, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to help scientists understand how the pandemic began are still missing.