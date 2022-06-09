Skip to Content
Vikram Raju to be honored in Aurora after taking 2nd in the Scripps national spelling bee

By Jennifer McRae

    AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — The Aurora Public Library will honor the runner-up of last week’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. Vikram Raju will be named “Honorary Junior Library Director” on Friday.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman will also give Vikram a special Aurora scholar recognition. The 12-year-old attends Aurora Quest K-8.

Vikram said he hopes to return to the competition next year after taking second in the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker last week.

