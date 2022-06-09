No. 1? Magic work out Jabari Smith in advance of NBA draft

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jabari Smith didn’t attempt to minimize the significance of the first of his two planned pre-NBA draft workouts. The former Auburn All-American went through going drills for the Orlando Magic, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the June 23 draft. Smith embraced the moment. He was in an NBA gym, wearing NBA apparel, getting guidance from NBA coaches. Somewhere along the way came the realization: He’s a pro now. And the Magic are one step closer to deciding if he’s the best prospect of them all this year. Smith’s other scheduled workout will be for Oklahoma City, the Thunder have the No. 2 selection.