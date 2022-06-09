Gary Sánchez, Twins agree to $9M deal, at midpoint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract. The deal avoids an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins. Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees. They traded him to the Twins on March 13 along with infielder Gio Urshela for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez has a .224 batting average, seven homers and 27 RBIs this season.