EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hartnell professor being detained for allegedly trying to meet with a minor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An instructor for Hartnell College has been arrested and charged with trying to meet up with a minor on Tuesday, according to Santa Cruz Police.

Valentin Rico Rodriguez, 62, was detained by Santa Cruz Police at Santa Cruz Wharf after a sting operation by Youtuber CC Unit.

A man who identifies himself only as "Ghost" says he runs "CC Unit." He told KION that he previously tried to contact Rodriguez last year but was unsuccessful. A full year passed before Rodriguez texted Ghost's fake account and that is when they arranged a meeting, according to Ghost.

Rodriguez believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl and said he would wear a blue shirt and black pants, said Ghost.

Rodriguez is no longer listed on the booking logs so he could have possibly bailed out.

Hartnell College's website lists Rodriguez as an instructor for the automotive/workforce development department.

Dear Hartnell College Community, Yesterday, the District was notified of an employee's arrest at an off-campus location while off-duty. The incident sparked a major social media response targeting Hartnell College channels. This investigation is being pursued by law enforcement. The District has initiated appropriate actions, but will not comment on this personal matter. Hartnell College

KION asked the school if Rodriguez was still employed and to give updates on his involvement at the university over the past few days. They have read our questions and have not answered them as of yet.