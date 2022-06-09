Activists decry French retailer over Amazon deforestation

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Environmental groups and indigenous representatives from Brazil are protesting outside the main Paris courthouse, urging quick trial for a France-based supermarket chain that’s accused of selling beef allegedly linked to Amazon deforestation. The Indigenous representatives are in Paris and Brussels to denounce international threats to their territories. Climate groups and Indigenous activists filed a lawsuit last year against France’s Casino Group accusing it of violating human rights and environmental rules by selling beef linked to deforestation and land grabs. The company says it fights actively against deforestation linked to cattle raising in Brazil and Colombia.