5 Marines killed after aircraft crash in Southern California desert

GLAMIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Five Marines with the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, are confirmed dead after a plane crash in an MV-22B Osprey, said the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in a statement.

The mission was during training near Glamis on June 8 in the afternoon. Equipment recovery efforts have started, and an investigation is underway.

"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," said Major General Bradford J. Gering.

The cause is still being investigated.