Tennis player Tara Moore suspended under anti-doping rules

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances under the sport’s anti-doping rules. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 29-year-old Moore tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone during a WTA tournament in Colombia in April. She is ranked 83rd in doubles. Moore responded on her social media accounts by saying she has “never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career.” She says she looks forward to “proving that I am a clean athlete.”