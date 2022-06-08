Russia cracks down on critics of military actions in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have kept up their crackdown on critics of its military operation in Ukraine. A court extended the detention of journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who is accused of spreading false information about the Russian operation. Authorities also confirmed similar charges have been filed against a Russian investigative journalist and a Russian novelist, but both of them live outside of Russia. In addition, Moscow’s chief rabbi is reported to have fled the country and is staying in Israel because he refused to publicly support Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.