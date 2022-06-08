Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far

(KION-TV)-- Races are still wrapping up along the Central Coast, with several candidates sealing wins and not requiring runoff elections come November. Candidates have to secure more than 50% of votes in local elections to avoid a runoff election in November.

Eric Taylor will remain sheriff of San Benito County after securing 67% of the votes over his opponent Juan Guevara.

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor

Mindy Sotelo also secured a win in San Benito County and will be the new Supervisor for District 3. Angela Curro got 53% of the votes for San Benito County Supervisor District 4.

In Monterey County, the race for sheriff Tina Nieto is 2 points off from avoiding a November election to become the first Latina sheriff of Monterey County. She holed 49% of the votes, and Joseph Moses holds second place with 28% of the votes.

Tina Nieto Joseph Moses

Meanwhile, Glenn Church and Kimberly Craig seem poised for a November election face-off for Monterey County Supervisor 2; Church holds 33% of the votes while Craig holds 22%. But Regina Gage and Stephen Snodgrass have a chance to be in the runoff election with 22% and 16% of votes, respectively.

Santa Cruz County races remain tight, and Shebreh Kalantari Johnson leads the pack with 46% of votes over Justin Cummings, who has 37% of votes so far.

Jimmy Dutra and Felipe Hernandez remain in a close race, with Dutra holding 49% of the votes and Hernandez having 36%.

