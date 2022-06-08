Polish leader faces questions about timing of bond purchase

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister is facing questions over his purchase of 4.6 million zlotys (over $1 million) in Polish treasury bonds. The investment is believed to offer protection against inflation and was made at a time when authorities were playing down the risk of rising inflation. Prices in May in Poland soared almost 14% compared to a year ago, lowering the standard of living for many Poles. Energy costs in particular have skyrocketed, while mortgage rates are rising as the central bank raises interest rates. Donald Tusk, the leader of the opposition party, says there’s something “deeply immoral” about Morawiecki’s invesment. He said: “he did not tell Poles that there would be inflation. But he took care of himself.”