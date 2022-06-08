Madrid extends Modric’s contract, keeps midfield intact

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Luka Modric’s contract for another year, which keeps intact the midfield that helped the club win a record-extending 14th European title this season. The 36-year-old Croatian signed a new deal with the Spanish club until June 2023 and will return to play alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro. The trio that helped Madrid win five Champions League titles in the last nine seasons. Modric posed in front of the 14 European titles won by Madrid and held a club jersey with his name and the number 2023.