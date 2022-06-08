Hot temperatures expected heading into the weekend on the Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – Hot temperatures are expected this weekend.

The National Weather Service expects conditions to rise starting Thursday, with temperatures heading towards the 60s and 70s on the coast.

Daniel Dabney moved from Merced to Marina just last week. He comes out to marina state beach to enjoy the view and sketch it out. This will be the first time he'll be feeling the heat on the central coast.

But coming from Merced, the hot weather isn’t new to him.

“I could totally see if it reached up to 80 degrees in this area, it would be really hard for some people because they're not used to it,” said Dabney.

Dabeny explained how he plans to try and stay cool during the warm weather with his roommates.

“We’ll probably continue keeping our windows open,” said Dabney. “Hopefully, we'll get a draft, and then we'll close them down and cover up the light from our house.”

With the hot weather approaching, people are planning to cool off at a beach, but the high gas prices still pose a problem.

Timothy Long came all the way from Turlock to escape the heat in the Central Valley.

But he still felt the pain at the pump getting to the beach.

“Gas prices are still pretty high,” said Long. “Maybe it would've been a better idea to put this off to when it was a little bit warmer.”

But even though prices continue to go up, a nice change of scenery was needed.

“Came out here for a trip for sanity to sort of get out of hot weather and out of the congestion of the valley,” said Long.

A trip to the beach was about kicking off summer vacation and spending time together for some families.

With hot weather ahead, the National Weather Service advises people to limit the risk of heated-related illness or stress by staying hydrated and limiting your time outside.